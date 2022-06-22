Ventura County Board of Supervisors approve $2.7 billion budget

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Board of Supervisors approved a $2.7 billion balanced budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on Monday, which is an increase of $150 million from the year prior.

“The budget is the backbone of the county and what we do for the people of this county,” said Board Chair Carmen Ramirez.

“Our strong financial position allowed us to sustain key services for our community while responding to the pandemic and expanding in needed areas like mental and public health, human services, services for people experiencing homelessness, equity and inclusion, and environmental sustainability.”

The county's general fund appropriations total $1.29 billion, which is an increase of $55 million compared to the last fiscal year, according to county officials.

The county also increased its workforce by 250 full-time equivalent employees.

The budget gives funding to a few priority areas, including capital projects, implementing programs outlined in the county's Climate Action Plan, and increasing mental health staffing, among others.

The board approved the use of $75 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which includes $4 million towards a wastewater treatment plat project in Piru, $1.2 million toward supplemental state Homekey funding for a transitional housing project in Ojai, and $2 million towards a Family Justice Center in Oxnard.

“A strong fund balance and healthy reserves are key in preserving the county’s financial health,” said County Chief Financial Officer Kaye Mand.

“This strong fund balance prepares the county for future capital needs, establishes the ability to fund one-time expenses without affecting operations, and shields the county against unplanned events and significant fluctuations in revenue.”