Firefighters knock down structure fire in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. -- Firefighters knocked down a structure fire in Ventura on Wednesday night.

At around 11:23 p.m., Ventura City fire responded to reports of a structure fire on the 900 block of Seahorse Circle in Ventura.

At arrival, firefighters found a growing fire inside of a home.

Fire crews made an aggressive attack on the fire and were able to knock down the fire.

Fire officials say the fire did not spread to nearby buildings.

There were no injuries but three residents were provided shelter by the Red Cross.

In their investigation, fire officials determined the fire to be accidental stemming from a fireplace chimney that radiated heat.