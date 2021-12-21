Anderson .Paak bringing music festival to hometown of Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. -- Anderson .Paak is bringing his music festival back to his hometown of Oxnard.

The 4th annual Paak House In the Park event will take place at Oxnard College Park on December 22.

The first three events were held in Los Anderson.

Brandon Anderson, or Anderson .Paak, was raised in Oxnard. He went on to becoming a 2-time Grammy Award winning artist grew up in Ventura County and went to Foothill Technology High School.

The music festival is a community-organized event and will have live music, delicious food, giveaways, family activities and more.

The Brandon Anderson Foundation is an organization formed around the "belief that everyone deserves an opportunity to pursue their dreams through uplifting, engaging and supporting others".

Oxnard Police say they will be handling traffic control to expedite the flow of traffic at the event site.

The following streets should be avoided due to the increased traffic to the event:

Rose Avenue between Channel Islands Boulevard and Bard Road

Channel Islands Boulevard between Albany and SR-1

Bard Road between Pleasant Valley Road and Rose Avenue.

All northbound traffic is blocked off on Rose Avenue at Gary Drive

Traffic delays are said to begin at around 2 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the road closures can call Oxnard Police Senior Officer Jose Diaz at 805-385-7749.