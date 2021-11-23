Snow N Glow to bring holiday fun to Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Snow N Glow Holiday Festival is set to bring holiday fun to Ventura County.

CBF Productions is launching the brand new Snow N Glow Holiday Festival at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The event will begin on November 26 and will go on for a limited time.

Snow N Glow is a drive-thru holiday lights event that will have a "symphony of sight and sound".

The winter wonderland will also have snow tubing, igloos and, of course, Santa.

There will also be festive food and drinks available for purchase.

CBF Productions is the creator of Concerts in Your Car and Surfer's Point LIVE.

The event is open from Friday through Sunday weekly from 4 to 9 p.m.

The event will follow CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.