Naval Base Ventura County partners with Port of Hueneme to help ease shipping backlog

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Naval Base Ventura County is partnering with Oxnard Harbor District's Port Hueneme to help east shipping backlogs on Monday.

The partnership is part of a standing joint use agreement to provide U.S. Navy resources to Port Hueneme.

“The Port appreciates the partnership with NBVC and locating additional space to accommodate excess holiday shipments coming through the Port,” Jason Hodge, President of the Oxnard Harbor District said. “We are delighted to come together to meet the challenge of providing a solution to help keep essential goods moving. Our long-standing history of the partnership continues with this call-to-action to address the national supply chain challenge.”

The agreement was activated in November due to the backlog at the Los Angeles ports. The backlog has significantly affected the national supply chain.

“NBVC recently welcomed a large cargo vessel,” said Daniel J. Herrera, assistant program director for port operations, NBVC. “Ports America already off-loaded a large number of forty-foot containers into lot 22 onboard Port Hueneme which is merchandise expected to have a direct impact with helping to support holiday supply demands.”

The Department of the Navy entered the agreement back in 2002. This authorized the commercial use of Wharf 3 onboard the Naval Base Ventura County including approximately 21 acres of contiguous land, buildings 546 and 548, and up to an additional 10 acres of industrial land located outside of the Wharf 3 area.

“This collaboration is in full force today as we work together on ways to address the supply chain crisis,” said Kristin Decas, Port Director & Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to the base for securing real estate to help stage the backlog of containers, enabling us to take on more cargo, avoid congestion here at the Port and get important commodities to market including electronics, furniture, apparel and our traditional agricultural and automobile products.”

