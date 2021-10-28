Ventura County hospitals earn National Recognition for improved stroke treatment

VENTURA, Calif. -- Two Ventura County hospitals earned recognition for their improvements in stroke treatments on Thursday.

Ventura County Medical Center and Santa Paula Hospital, both a part of the Ventura County Health Care Agency, received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their treatments for stroke patients.

The hospital says stroke is the number five cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability, and speeding recovery times.

Get With the Guidelines-Stroke was developed to assist healthcare professionals to provide the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients.

“Ventura County Medical Center and Santa Paula Hospital are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival after a stroke,” said Dr. Todd Flosi the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer. “Get With the Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients.”

The hospitals met the quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient's arrival at the hospital and treatment.

For more information, click here.