Inmate found dead at Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility

VENTURA, Calif. - An inmate was pronounced dead at the Ventura Pre-Trial Detention Facility on Thursday after being found unresponsive in his cell.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified by an inmate that their cellmate was unresponsive around 5:27 a.m. that morning.

When the deputies arrived at the cell they immediately summoned medical staff and Emergency Medical Services.

Ventura City Fire and American Medical Response personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead. He has been identified as 41-year-old Jeffrey Michael Barra of Ventura.

Deputies said there were no signs of trauma or injuries on Barra.

His cause of death is under investigation by the Sheriff's Major Crime Bureau, pending autopsy results from the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Sheriff's Major Crime Bureau investigates all inmate deaths per policy.

