Three men arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Ventura

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Three Los Angeles men were arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Ventura on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Ventura County Sheriff's detectives conducted a traffic stop in the Ventura area.

Deputies made contact with the driver and passengers and identified them as three Los Angeles men.

Deputies then performed a search of the car and found stolen catalytic converters along with tools that were used to commit the thefts.

They also found the suspects to be in possession of narcotics.

The three men were arrested.

Ventura County Sheriff's Office is working with Ventura police to locate the victims and return their converters.