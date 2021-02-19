Oxnard College professor put on leave after video shows interaction with student

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - A professor at Oxnard College was placed on administrative leave after a clip of him berating a student during an online class went viral.

The video shared on Reddit and TikTok shows professor Michael Abram arguing with students in a remote lecture. In the video, Abram is seen criticizing one student who is purportedly hard of hearing and uses a dictation or translator program.

Abram accuses the student of not paying attention during the class and not responding when called upon. At one point, Abram tells the student they will need to get on a private video call and the student's counselor may need to be involved.

Oxnard College is part of the Ventura County Community College District.

The district released a statement on its website entitled "Urgent Message to VCCCD Community."

"The Ventura County Community College District became aware of an incident with a faculty member at one of our colleges. The District is responding immediately and has initiated an investigation. VCCCD Board of Trustees and leadership at Moorpark, Oxnard, and Ventura colleges honor, respect and will protect the rights and challenges of everyone." Ventura County Community College District

Abram is a full-time tenured faculty member who teaches anatomy and physiology, according to the Ventura County Star. He has been with the district for about 20 years, the Star reports.

