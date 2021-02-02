Injured red-tailed hawk rescued from Highway 101 in Oxnard

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif. - A red-tailed hawk that was hit by a car was rescued by Ventura County Animal Services and taken to a rehabilitation center.

Ventura County Animal Services posted video of the rescue on Instagram.

The video shows Animal Control Officer Eric Lozano chasing down the hawk along the center divider on the northbound side of Highway 101. Lozano corners the bird with his net and brings the animal to safety.

VCAS said the hawk was hit by a car and animal rescuers needed an assist from the California Highway Patrol to stop traffic on the freeway.

The hawk was then taken to the Ojai Raptor Center which treats injured birds of prey and other wildlife.

According to the Ojai Raptor Center, the hawk has a fractured right wing and is currently recovering in the animal hospital.

VCAS said the hawk is alert and strong and "will be released when she has thoroughly recovered."