Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy charged for sexual misconduct with inmate

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate at the Ventura County Jail.

Charges were filed Wednesday against 49-year-old Leonard Herrera Lopez of Fillmore.

Lopez is accused of entering a female inmate's cell without another deputy present and having sexual relations with the inmate on Sept 6, 2019.

Both entering the cell without a staff member who is the same sex as the inmate and sexual conduct with an inmate are against state laws and the sheriff's office policy.

The inmate was assigned to a unit that was under the direct supervision of Lopez, segregated from the rest of the jail population.

She told other jail staff that she was sexually assaulted by Lopez and an investigation was launched by the Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau.

Both charges filed Wednesday are misdemeanors. At the time of his arrest, Lopez was said to be facing felony sexual battery charges.

Under state law, inmates cannot legally consent to any sexual activity with jail staff.

Lopez is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on Sept. 3. He faces a maximum possible sentence of one year in jail.