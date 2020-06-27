Cupcake creator benefits from BLM support of businesses

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif.

The owner of Missy's Cupcake Creations in Ventura is enjoying a boost in businesses.

Missy Drayton said she appreciates the support in the wake of Black Lives Matter demonstrations and Juneteenth.

Many of her customers followed her when she moved from Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard to Johnson Drive in Ventura.

Drayton said she hopes the effort to support Black businesses will create more regular customers.

"When it started with Black Lives Matter it was a month or so before I think Juneteenth happened, but it has been great overall. I really hope it continues, not just for sales, but just for everybody's take on it. It has been a learning experience, and I think it is going in the right direction," said Drayton.

Her namesake business shares space with a Donut shop at 2950 Johnson Dr.

Missy's sells more than 29 flavors including Gluten-Free Chocolate, Wedding Cake, and Pancake's n' Bacon.

They are available Monday through Saturday.

For more information visit Missy's Cupcake Creations on Facebook.