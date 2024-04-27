SB Roads provides construction update for ongoing Highway 101 renovations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The SB Roads organization provided an update to its latest ongoing renovation project on Highway 101 set to take place starting Monday until May 11.

The following information comes from an SB Roads press release:

Closures (weather permitting)Pleasedrive safely through the corridor and remember to Slow for the Cone Zone. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph for safety throughout the construction areas. Two freeway lanes remain open in each direction during daytime hours. Please expect day and night work.

May 11 and 12, traffic breaks on Southbound Highway 101 Crews will remove an overhead utility line from the southbound side of Highway 101 between Olive Mill Rd and Sheffield Dr on May 11 and 12. Saturday night, 9:00 pm – 10:00am, 1 lane: Olive Mill Rd to Sheffield Dr, on-ramp at Posilipo Rd, will be closed for this work. CHP will run traffic breaks on May 12 to enable crews to do this work between 4:00 am and 9:00 am. Traffic on Highway 101 will be stopped in the southbound direction for approximately 5 minutes between Olive Mill Rd and Sheffield Dr.



Northbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 9:00 pm - 5:00 am, 1 lane: Carpinteria Ave to Hermosillo Rd, on- and off-ramps at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln, off-ramp at N Padaro Ln Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 5:00 am, 1 lane: Carpinteria Ave to Hermosillo Rd, on- and off-ramps at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln, off-ramp at N Padaro Ln On-ramp at San Ysidro Rd, closed until early 2025, drivers can use the northbound on-ramp at Sheffield Dr

Southbound Highway 101 Sunday nights, 10:00 pm - 7:00 am, 1 lane: Cabrillo Blvd to Carpinteria Ave, on-ramp at Posilipo Rd, on- and off-ramps at N Padaro Ln, off-ramp at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln Sunday night, May 28, 10:00 pm - 7:00 am, off-ramp at Carpinteria Ave for landscaping activities. Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 pm – 7:00 am, 1 lane: Cabrillo Blvd to Carpinteria Ave, on-ramp at Posilipo Rd, on- and off-ramps at N Padaro Ln, off-ramp at S Padaro/Santa Claus Ln, Off-ramp axt San Ysidro Rd , closed until this summer. Drivers can use the off-ramp at Sheffield Dr as a detour.

San Ysidro Roundabout Monday, May 6, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm flaggers will direct traffic on San Ysidro Rd. near the roundabout as crews complete paving operations leading into to the roundabout.



Please note: consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time (unless where noted) to allow drivers to use a ramp before or after a closure. To view timelines, detours, and maps, please visit www.SBROADS.com and select the project segment.

Highway 101: Montecito

The Montecito segment is located between Sheffield Dr and Olive Mill Rd. The Highway 101 improvements are underway on the San Ysidro Overcrossing in conjunction with the San Ysidro Roundabout.

Highway 101 Freeway lanes Crews will continue work on drainage improvements in the median. Crews will also begin paving activities in the median. Please expect trucks entering and exiting the median at night and day/night noise. Southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd Crews will pour concrete for the new retaining wall. Please expect day/night noise. Romero and Oak Creek Bridges Crews will continue installing underground supports (piles) to prepare for temporary widening for upcoming lane shifts (see photo above). Shoring piles will also be installed to create a construction area. Crews will then remove portions of the old structures. Please expect day/night noise.



Olive Mill Roundabout

The majority of construction occurs between 7:00 am and 4:30 pm.

Crews are finishing up minor items.

San Ysidro Roundabout

The majority of construction occurs between 7:00 am and 4:30 pm.

Monday, May 6, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm, flaggers will direct traffic on San Ysidro Rd. near the roundabout as crews complete street paving operations.

Crews are finishing up minor items.

Highway 101: Summerland

The Summerland segment is located between Sheffield Drive and North Padaro Lane.

Landscaping Crews will continue irrigation work around the Evans Ave Undercrossing (see photo above), on the southbound side of Highway 101 from Ortega Hill down the off-ramp at Evans Ave, and along Wallace Ave to the southbound on-ramp. As needed, traffic will shift to one side of the ramps during daytime working hours with the ramps remaining open.



Highway 101: Padaro

The Padaro segment is located between North Padaro Lane and Santa Claus Lane.

Highway 101 Crews will continue removing old pavement and excavating (see photo above) in the median. Crews will also work on median drainage improvements, pave new areas, and build and stain safety barriers. Along the lane shoulders and ramps, crews will install chain link fencing, erosion control, and signage.

S Padaro Ln Undercrossing For the new bridge, crews will work on retaining walls, slopes, and pedestrian improvements under the bridge.

N Padaro Interchange Concrete Mix Site: May 6 - 14, 8:00 pm - 5:00 am, crews will mix concrete. By mixing concrete on-site, the project saves an estimated 463,771 truck miles, reduces water use by 400,000 gallons (concrete mixed on-site uses less water), and saves taxpayers between $10-$15 million. Concrete recycling continues by the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at N. Padaro Ln.



For more information, please visit our project website at www.SBROADS.com, call us at 805.845.5112, or email the project at info@sbroads.com.