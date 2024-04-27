“A Chorus Line” opens at Santa Barbara High

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Students auditioned for an award-winning musical about auditioning.

"A Chorus Line" is the Spring Musical at Santa Barbara High School.

The popular musical originally opened on Broadway in the mid 1970s.

At one time it was the longest running show.

It also became a movie.

Fans believe it has stood the test of time.

"A Chorus Line" opened this weekend with two shows.

It will be back on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (May 2-4) at 7 p.m..

There is also a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday May 4.

Tickets are available online and at the door.

For ticket information visit sbhs.booktix.net