Forecast looks nice for Mom, Sunday May 12th

Persistent fog and cool temperatures hovered right along the coast while abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures were found just a few miles inland. We are expecting a similar pattern for Sunday Mother's Day with perhaps some slight warming and hopefully better clearing along the coast. Look for overnight lows to once again dip in to the 50's and upper 40's with more fog drifting inland to coastal valleys and foothills. For Mother's Day expect mild to warm weather inland with plenty of sunshine by the late morning. Beaches will once again see a heavier marine layer and clearing could be spotty. This means temperatures will likely hover in the 60's with perhaps some lower 70's if and when the fog burns off.

Looking ahead, a very quiet and very Spring like forecast is setting up for next week. We expected gradual cooling through about mid week and then slight warming toward next weekend. The marine layer will continue to ebb and flow through the day and night time. Temperatures overall will only fluctuate a few degrees in either direction from day to day. High pressure hold off all Pacific storms while still allowing for a very robust marine layer which is very typical for May. Once again, we see some warming toward next weekend as high pressure strengthens. Our forecast models are mostly calling for mid 80's inland, but we could possibly see a few low 90's in the warmest valleys. Coastal areas will likely only a few degrees of warmth as the marine layer remains pretty solid.