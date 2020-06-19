Ventura County allows nail salons, personal care services to reopen Friday

Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. -- Ventura County issued guidance on Thursday for reopening personal care services, movie theaters and wedding ceremonies with restrictions.

Personal Services: Nail salons, massage, skin care and cosmetology services, electrolysis, body art, tattoo parlors and piercing shops can reopen Friday.

Facial massages, waxing, tattoos, makeup, piercings or electrolysis services may be performed so long as they can be done without the removal of the client’s mask. There is a 30-minute limitation on procedures and massages conducted in confined spaces

They are also required to follow the state guidance.

Movie theaters can reopen in Ventura County June 26 as long as they follow state guidance. for entertainment centers.

Wedding ceremonies can be performed outdoors with up to 100 persons present who can be safely physically distanced or a lesser number up to what the venue can safely support. They can be held indoors with 25% capacity or up to 100 people, whichever is less.

Wedding receptions and parties are not permitted in the county.