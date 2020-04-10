Ventura Sheriff’s Office arrest deputy for tampering with evidence, filing false report in Camarillo

Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. -- Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested one of their deputies on Friday afternoon in Thousand Oaks.

Officers arrested Deputy Richard Barrios, 28, from Camarillo for destroying evidence and filing a false report.

On November 12, Barrios arrested a woman on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Barrios transported the woman to the Camarillo Patrol Station where the woman provided a urine sample at Barrios' request.

Barrios tested the urine sample which showed a negative result.

Rather than booking the urine sample into evidence, Barrios discarded the urine sample.

Barrios wrote his report saying the woman did not provide a urine sample.

A couple hours later, the woman provided a second urine sample to another deputy. That sample also tested negative for controlled substance.

The woman was released without being booked into jail and no further criminal proceedings took place.

The case was then investigated by Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau as a matter of policy, all accusations of criminal conduct of Ventura County Sheriff's Office employees are investigated by the bureau.

Barrios was booked at the East County Jail Facility in Thousand Oaks.