California Strawberry Festival poster contest winner announced

Ventura County

OXNARD, Calif - The California Strawberry Festival unveiled its winning poster art this week.

Judges chose a design by Kimberly Duran of Santa Ana.

The grown children of the late festival founder and former Oxnard Mayor Doctor Tsujio Kato attended the unveiling at Yolanda’s restaurant.

They enjoyed seeing their father's old friends.

The artist known for murals took time to meet everyone.

Duran won $2,000.00 for her efforts and said she plans to use to to give art supplies to children in need.

She also said she eats strawberries for breakfast everyday

"I was inspired by my love for strawberries and I wanted to highlight the detail of the seeds on the outside and spread love through strawberries, like spreading love one strawberry at a time,” said Duran.



Duran signed posters after the luncheon and will be signing them again at the festival on May 16, and 17, at college park in Oxnard.

The festival celebrates the areas top crop and serves as a fundraiser for nonprofits and scholarships for the children of farmworkers.

For more information visit castrawberryfestival.org