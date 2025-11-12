Project In The Works for New Interchange for Hwy 101/Broadway Intersection in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A major infrastructure projects is in the works to build a new interchange at the busy intersection of Highway 101 and Broadway (Highway 135) in Santa Maria.

The planned project would replace the current two-lane bridge and also create an entirely new design for the on- and off- ramps to the freeway.

While the project is still many years away from start of construction, the City of Santa Maria, along with Caltrans, and Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) are currently working on the advancement of the environmental review, as well as preliminary engineering.

Along with the stakeholders, the public will also be allowed to participate in the design process over the next several months.

Tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 12, the City of Santa Maria will hold a public workshop where the people will have the opportunity to view project exhibits and conceptual layouts, ask questions and share feedback directly with representatives from the Santa Maria Public Works Department, Caltrans, and members of the design team.

The meeting is scheduled to take place the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Maria Public Library.

