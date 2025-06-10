Work begins on Year-Long Highway 101 Improvement Project between Pismo Beach and Nipomo

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Work is now underway on a year-long construction project that will improve the stretch of Highway 101 between Pismo Beach and Nipomo.

Drivers passing through the approximately 13-mile work zone area will now see several visible signs construction is taking place.

There are several spots along the highway where there are electronic signs, orange zones on the pavement, plus temporary concrete barriers and plastic netting in places along the roadway.

According to Caltrans, the multi-phased project will include rehabilitating drainage systems, upgrading of guardrails, resurfacing roads and enhancing multi-use path access.

Construction is scheduled to take place Sunday to Friday, between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. in both directions of Highway 101 and has been timed during the overnight hours to reduce the driving impact during the length of the project.

There will be lane closures at times while work is happening, but will only occur during overnight hours.

The project will cost $32 million and is expected to be completed by August 2026.

