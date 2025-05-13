Biggest Road Construction Project in Arroyo Grande History to Significantly Impact Traffic for Months

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - A road construction project described as the biggest in the history of Arroyo Grande will soon begin and will bring significant traffic impacts for several months.

On Tuesday evening, Arroyo Grande will hold an official groundbreaking to kick off the Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project.

In the works for several years, the project will most notably include the complete replacement of the nearly 100-year old Traffic Way Bridge.

The bridge, which is located just off of West Branch Street, is traveled by 11,000 vehicles daily and is an integral part of the city's infrastructure that helps link the Village area to the southwest portion of city, including Arroyo Grande High School.

During the project, the entire bridge will be removed, followed by the construction of a newer, more modern version, thus causing a portion of the Traffic Way to close to traffic.

As a result, several traffic modifcations have been designed to create an entirely new flow of traffic through the popular Village area.

Among the new traffic patterns will be the creation of one-way traffic going northbound on nearby Bridge Street, which will also include a temporary signal at the intersection of West Branch Street.

A temporary traffic signal is also being installed at the intersection of the Highway 101 southbound offramp and Fair Oaks Avenue.

In addition, a new traffic circle was recently installed on Fair Oaks Avenue outside the Arroyo Grande High School parking lot to allow for vehicles exiting the school to turn left.

The city is emphasizing to the public that all driveways to businesses along Traffic Way will remain open and accessible throughout the entire length of the project.

The project is slated to cost $11 million and is projected to be completed by Nov. 26th, 2025.

For more information about Traffic Way Bridge Replacement Project, click here to view the City of Arroyo Grande's official webpage for the project.