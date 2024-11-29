Two people helped from rollover car crash after vehicle caught smoke in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City Fire Department helped two people from their smoking vehicle after it crashed and rolled over onto its side near Figueroa Street Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. and one person in the car was helped to Cottage Hospital with unknown severity of their injuries, according to the SBCFD.

The SUV also crashed into other vehicles before rolling onto its right side and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.