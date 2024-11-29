Skip to Content
Traffic

Two people helped from rollover car crash after vehicle caught smoke in Santa Barbara

KEYT
By
Published 8:27 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara City Fire Department helped two people from their smoking vehicle after it crashed and rolled over onto its side near Figueroa Street Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7:00 p.m. and one person in the car was helped to Cottage Hospital with unknown severity of their injuries, according to the SBCFD.

The SUV also crashed into other vehicles before rolling onto its right side and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content