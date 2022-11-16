Two car crash slows traffic on northbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Rd

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A two car crash is slowing traffic near Las Positas Rd on Highway 101, and no injuries have been reported according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported on the CHP incident page at 5:25 p.m. near the northbound Las Positas Rd exit.

The crash initially blocked the slow lane, but has since been moved to the right side.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.