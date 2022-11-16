Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 5:57 pm

Two car crash slows traffic on northbound Highway 101 near Las Positas Rd

Caltrans

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A two car crash is slowing traffic near Las Positas Rd on Highway 101, and no injuries have been reported according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was first reported on the CHP incident page at 5:25 p.m. near the northbound Las Positas Rd exit.

The crash initially blocked the slow lane, but has since been moved to the right side.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come into the station.

Article Topic Follows: Traffic
KEYT
Santa Barbara
traffic
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content