Two airlifted to hospital after vehicle, motorcycle crash in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - A motorcyclist and his passenger were airlifted to the hospital with major injuries after a vehicle struck their motorcycle in Santa Ynez Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 3900 block of Mission Drive/Highway 246 just west of Highway 154.

California Highway Patrol reported a blue Honda Insight had collided with the motorcycle.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the scene and found a man and woman from the motorcycle suffering serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Both were transported by ground ambulance to waiting helicopters which airlifted them to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The driver of the car was reportedly not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No road closures were reported in the area.

