13-year-old killed in Oxnard crash

OXNARD, Calif. - A 13-year-old was killed and two other people were injured in a crash in Oxnard Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the busy intersection of Rose Avenue and Gonzales Road.

According to Oxnard police, the crash involved a silver Honda sedan and a white Ram pickup truck.

Three people inside the Honda were injured and removed from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to the hospital. At the hospital, one of the occupants, identified only as a 13-year-old, was pronounced dead. The other two people suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two people inside the Ram pickup truck were uninjured.

Traffic investigators believe the Honda was traveling north on Rose Avenue when it attempted to turn left onto Gonzales Road in front of the Ram pickup truck that was traveling south on Rose Avenue. The two vehicles collided and the sedan sustained major damage. A reporter on scene noted that the entire roof of the sedan was torn open, likely by emergency crews using extrication tools.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the crash and determine what exactly happened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the police department at 805-385-7600.

Traffic was stopped in all directions for several hours, Oxnard police said.

