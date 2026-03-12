Skip to Content
Crews help after three-car crash in Santa Barbara

By
today at 6:03 pm
Published 6:17 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Emergency crews helped after a three-car crash on Miramonte Drive in Santa Barbara just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Your News Channel arrived to find a black Porsche convertible near a curb, a white car that had hit a tree blocking the sidewalk, and another white Honda in the middle of the road.

Both the Santa Barbara City Fire and Police Departments had personnel on scene alongside an AMR unit.

There is no current update on any injuries and more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

