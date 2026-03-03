Olympic Athlete and Hollywood Actress among panelists at Shelterbox USA’s International Women’s Day Panel in Montecito

MONTECITO, Calif.— It was a night about women empowering women.

“It is a day that we really celebrate the societal, the political, the economic achievements of women, but we also come together to push for more progress,” said Shelterbox USA President Kerri Murray.

Conversations centered around the gender pay gap, abuse of power, and overcoming hardship with featured speakers who were all-stars in their own right, from Olympic Medalist Brittany Brown to local author and survivor of the Montecito debris flow Kim Cantin.

“For those of you don't know, after the mudslide, 23 people died, including my husband and my son,” said Kim Cantin.

Each speaker shared bold stories of resilience.

Every woman on the panel seemed to have a unique superpower.

“I figure out, like, okay, how am I going to deal with this? And so adapting and learning and growing is is my superpower,” said actress and advocate Jordana Brewster.

Olympic Athlete Brittany Brown says 90% of her success in running is mental.

“It's really just how you think about yourself. How you attack a race. Like, I work with the sports psych. So I do a lot of, like, mental preparation and visualization. Playing that race is playing out practices. And just like, centering yourself,” said Brown.

The takeaway message from all the incredible women? —the power of community.

“I think women being truthful to each other and like telling each other like what our secrets are, our hacks and what we're doing. I think that's the best way to that sisterhood,” said Jordana Brewster.

“When I look at who exemplifies courage, strength, perseverance, and also using that as a path for really inspiring and helping others, it would be Kim,” said Shelterbox USA President Kerri Murray.

“I’ve, I've heard of her [Kim Cantin’s] story like a few times.And every time she speaks about it and I see her, ability to turn her experiences into something to help other people. It’s super powerful,” said Singer Hunter Hawkins.