Insurance carriers roll back remote patient monitoring, doctors warn pregnant patients now vulnerable.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Dr. Susanne Ramos says through remote monitoring, she has helped save the lives of her patients in Santa Barbara.

“I saw a normal 30 year old pregnant mama on Tuesday and Friday night. We were crashing her in the operating room to save both mom and baby's lives,” said Dr. Ramos.



“This would be a person that insurance companies would not think of monitoring. the problem is hypertension crisis is a silent killer,” said Dr. Ramos, who is a practicing OBGYN.



Remote monitoring is a key part of tele health, as it enables continuous oversight and timely interventions for chronic conditions from a distance.



“It allows for the opportunity to do tele health. It allows for the opportunity to not have to leave work or find childcare for the other kids to be able to come to a doctor's appointment,” said Dr. Santosh Pandipati.



Doctors say the practice became more widely used during Covid, and now is a new standard.



“The reasons become standard of care is that the information is not only more, but it's useful. We can find out moms who are having blood pressure issues on the rise without them having to just so happen to be in the office in the hospital when that when that occurs,” said Dr. Nate DeNicola.

Cigna has been the first to narrow coverage, refusing to cover remote blood pressure monitoring for pregnant women unless they are high risk.



United Healthcare is also moving to restrict remote patient monitoring nationwide.



“A lot of times things develop very fast and quietly. A patient doesn't know she's sick until she's really far along in the disease process. And so the key to a lot of this is capturing the mom as she's starting to develop The rising blood pressure,” said Dr. Santosh Pandipati.



The CDC says more than 80 percent of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.



Dr. Pandipati says delay in seeking care, delay in provider response, and lack of patient knowledge about urgent warning signs are among key contributing factors, but remote patient monitoring helps with early detection.



Doctors are encouraging patients to review their health plans if they were planning on making use of remote monitoring while pregnant.

