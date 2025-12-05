Do or Die: How technology is preparing paramedic students to handle life and death scenarios

VENTURA, Calif.— Friday, students engaged in hyper realistic scenarios learning everything from how to help administer CPR to calming down a patient during a psychiatric episode.



It’s a program that requires a lot of heart.



“I just want to be able to be there for somebody having the worst time of their life,” said paramedic student Elijah Castro.

It can be challenging, but even high school students are learning valuable life skills.



“Sometimes they're the ones with the training in order to maintain someone's life until advanced care comes. And that's powerful for a 16, 17, 18 year old to know I can actually make a difference,” said Foothill Technology High School Instructor Mika Anderson.

It's also just having a clear communication on the scene because it can be pretty loud in certain scenarios, but you always have to keep communicating and make sure that everything is safe,” said Foothill Technology High School Student Peyton Fox.

The program features a virtual simulation room that includes shaking ambulances, talking mannequins, and multiple settings— from Santa Barbara to Ventura.



“I am able to see a lot of different locations that we could go to. The really cool thing is that when I can go in and out of each of these so I can take as quickly to an emergency room. We have lots of screaming in the background for that one and I can using touch with our light, our system, I'm able to go ahead and select another spot and so we can now respond to a locker room,” said Paramedic Program Director Tom O’Connor.

“We’re trying to elevate the level of engagement and stress here because we want to give them an opportunity to perform in difficult circumstances, in difficult situations, and help build resilience,” said Ventura County Fire Spokesman Andrew Dowd.

Friday’s lesson was in partnership with the Ventura County Fire Department.



Click here for information on how you can get involved in the paramedic program.

