Skip to Content
Top Stories

A cozy Christmas evening with Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw to look forward to

By
Published 4:14 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Singer-songwriters Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw are bringing their "Christmas Tour 2025" to the Santa Ynez Valley.

The two are going on tour and will be spreading Christmas cheer and perform their newest holiday song together "Let it snow".

Colbie Cailllat sat down with your Morning News to talk about the upcoming show.

The two will perform at Chumash Casino resort on Friday, December 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Christmas events on the Central Coast
Christmas Tour 2025
Chumash Casino Resort
Colbie Caillat
Gavin DeGraw
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.