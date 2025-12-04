A cozy Christmas evening with Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw to look forward to

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Singer-songwriters Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw are bringing their "Christmas Tour 2025" to the Santa Ynez Valley.

The two are going on tour and will be spreading Christmas cheer and perform their newest holiday song together "Let it snow".

Colbie Cailllat sat down with your Morning News to talk about the upcoming show.

The two will perform at Chumash Casino resort on Friday, December 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available.