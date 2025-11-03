Local autism org helps address “Cal Fresh Chaos” with Project BIG

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—Johanna Hurtado helps adults with autism learn how to become self sufficient.

A big part of that includes budgeting and cooking.

“We're supposed to be helping them, right? We're supposed to take them out grocery shopping. So now what do we do? There's no, there's no money this month,” said Spectacular Services Independent Living Services Specialist Johanna Hurtado.

Roughly 78,000 people in Ventura County rely on Cal Fresh to help afford their groceries.

The government shutdown has placed immense stress on working families, children, and the elderly.

“Our people in Washington are still getting paid. Why are they getting paid if they're on if they're not working? And these people that rely heavily on these benefits don't get the benefits,” said Kasey Guilfoil from Spectacular Services Independent Living Services division.

Ventura based organization Spectacular Services says it’s making things even harder for those with autism to navigate the sudden pause in Cal Fresh benefits, since they struggle with changes in routine.

“They have learned to budget. They have learned to spend their benefits in a certain way. And now that they don't have that, they now have to relearn how they can gain food. Although there's food shares out there, although there's different resources out there for them to apply for and to go to. A lot of them don't have the transportation,” said Spectacular Services Co-founder Taneisha Thompson.

Even though there are multiple food shares and resources throughout the county, Spectacular Services says that waiting in long lines can cause anxiety and frustration for neurodivergent folks.

The organization has partnered with Project Big to create a food drive that includes grocery store gift cards to families who are struggling— no questions asked.

They’re calling on local businesses and the community to help sponsor a grocery gift card or donate directly through the Project Big foundation.

“Just stepping up and sending an email and coming here and saying, Hey, may I have a gift card? Or Hey, this is what I'm going through. That's enough. We don't need anyone to provide any personal information. We're not asking them to show us the card. We're not asking for any of that,” said Taneisha Thompson.

Spectacular Services and Project Big have helped 9 people so far that have lost access to Cal Fresh this month.