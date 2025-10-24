Substitute teacher at San Marcos High School removed after repeating racial slur

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A San Marcos High School student reported a substitute teacher who repeatedly said a racial slur during a first-period class Friday, according to SMHS Principal Dare Holdren.

Instructions from the absent teacher explicitly mentioned substituting the slur during a reading of Of Mice and Men in a first-period class, according to SMHS Principal Dare Holdren.

Below is a full statement from Principal Holdren released to parents after the incident:

Hello students and families in Ms. Hannah's 1st period.

I am writing to let you know that during 1st period this morning, a substitute teacher in Ms. Tia's 1st period class was reading aloud from Of Mice and Men, and read aloud the n-word multiple times. The lesson plan for the class had advised the sub to replace any slurs with appropriate language.

I am grateful that a student reported the incident to the office during the period, so we were able to address it right away. In response, we pulled the substitute from the classroom. In addition, I addressed the class about the impact of the incident and discussed some of the historical context of the use of that particular slur, and I am messaging you, so that you are aware, can discuss the incident as a family, and can let us know if any students need support.



I am disappointed and upset that this happened, particularly in light of our school and district-wide efforts to address racist language. While the substitute seems to have not intended to cause harm, the impact of the use of the slur was hurtful and traumatic for many of the students in the class. We will be working on next steps for addressing the incident with the substitute teacher and Ms. Hannah will make sure students get to discuss the incident as a class upon her return.



If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me to discuss.



Thanks,

Mr. Holdren