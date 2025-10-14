Skip to Content
All you need is your appetite, good company and wine for this festival on Saturday

KEYT / Andie Lopez Bornet
By
Published 11:26 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It is expected to be mostly clear for the weekend of the 41st Annual Vintners Festival this weekend.

Wine loves can Fall in love with local wineries and restaurants from the region and meet the faces behind the tasty drinks and food. Over 70 wineries, chefs and restaurants will be in attendance. The event begins at 1 p.m. at Vega Vineyard in Buellton and will conclude at 4 p.m.

So, grab a friend, your taste buds and your wine tasting outfit and head to Buellton!

You can find tickets at sbvintnersweekend.com.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

