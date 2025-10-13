Skip to Content
Warnings issued for SLO County and Santa Barbara County burn scars

SLO County OES
today at 7:09 pm
Published 7:16 pm

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KEYT) – San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County officials both issued warnings in their burn scar areas due to potential flooding and debris flow.

San Luis Obispo County officials mentioned a shelter-in-place order, while Santa Barbara County officials issued an evacuation warning due to weather trends.

The shelter in place for SLO County begins at 8:00 p.m. Oct. 13 and will remain until the storm is over.

For evacuation maps in SLO County and in Santa Barbara County respectively, visit both of their websites.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

