SB Athletic Round Table wrap-up from Harry’s and Giovanni’s

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT). - Five student-athletes were honored at Athletic Round Table gatherings in Santa Barbara and Orcutt.

At Harry's Plaza Cafe in Santa Barbara San Marcos High School seniors Peyton Sperling and Lila Westmacott were co-Female Athlete of the Week winners.

Sperling totaled six touchdowns and 2 interceptions to help the Royals flag football team go 3-0 last week.

Westmacott dished out over 30 assists in each of the Royals sweeps over Santa Barbara and Ventura as San Marcos won the girls volleyball Channel League title.

The Male Athlete of the Week was awarded to Santa Barbara High School junior running back Aaron Baizan who was unable to attend the luncheon. He rushed for 96 yards on just 9 carries including a 35-yard touchdown run as the Dons beat Rio Mesa 45-13.

At the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon at Giovanni's in Orcutt, Lompoc High School tennis player Mia Jansen and Righetti High School quarterback Nick Matautia.

Jansen won the singles title at the Firebaugh Tournament to improve to 41-1 on the year. She also teamed up with partner Jasmine Sanchez to win the doubles championship at that same tournament.

Matautia threw four touchdowns passes in a 31-21 win at San Luis Obispo. He was 10-for-15 with 261 yards with no interceptions.

(Matautia and Jansen shows off their winning certificates).