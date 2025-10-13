From “Godfather” to “Godmother”: Fans Reflect on the Magic of Diane Keaton

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — Diane Keaton’s career spanned more than 5 decades lighting up the screen with memorable performances in “Annie Hall,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” and “The Godfather.”



The younger generation is discovering that more of their favorite movies has that signature Keaton touch.



They say they’ll always be able to revisit the magic she brought on screen.



“She has such a warm presence, you know, it's, it's such a comforting. She's a comforting person,” said one college grad and Santa Barbara local.



Keaton received the Maltin Modern Master Award at The Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2002.



Off screen, her passions included fashion and architecture — the latter bringing her to Santa Barbara and Montecito.



“She said that her love of real estate made her want to quit acting. So it was quite funny that every few years I would call Diane and say, ‘Diane, since you quit acting, you've done two movies,’ said Estate and Ranch Specialist Adam McKaig.

Local realtor Adam McKaig struck up a friendship with Keaton 15 years ago when she was thinking about writing a book on historic California ranches.

“When we toured the ranch, you know, she was in a World War II Jeep bouncing around in the back. We were taking pictures of wild horses. Actually, I was taking a picture of Diane, taking a picture of wild horses and walked to see cattle,” said McCaig.



He says he’ll miss connecting with her on architecture.



“I found out the day she passed and it made me want to call her. I looked at my phone and thought, I'm not going to be able to talk to her again. And it was very, very sad. She was so endearing. She was as though you'd known her forever. She was not pretentious. She was just a loving, caring person,” said McCaig.



Keaton is survived by her daughter Dexter and her son Duke.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

