Ventura routs Hancock to stay undefeated

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT). - Braesen Leon threw two touchdown passes to lead Ventura to a 31-14 win at Allan Hancock College.

Ventura is ranked #3 in the state as they improved to 6-0 on the season while the Bulldogs fall to 3-3.

Former St. Bonaventure High School star Koen Glover rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown while Sincere Cohen added a rushing touchdown in a dominant first half for the Pirates.

Leon led the Pirates on a touchdown drive in their opening drive of the game. He passed for 53 of his 136 yards on the first drive and capped it off with a 24-yard strike to Silas Kemp, a Thousand Oaks High School graduate.

Ventura added another touchdown in the first quarter to lead 14-0. Malik Bates intercepted a pass and the Pirates turned the turnover into points as Glover scored from 1-yard out.

Hancock cut the deficit in half on a one-yard touchdown run by Kyle Williams early in the second quarter.

But Ventura controlled the rest of the half as they quickly answered the Bulldogs score just a two minutes later.

Sincere Cohen scored on a touchdown run from 3-yards out to put Ventura in front 21-7.

Brasen threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Newbury Park High School alum Ryan Gillum midway through the second quarter and another Newbury Park graduate Bodie Ing added a 24-yard field goal with under a minute left to give Ventura a commanding 31-7 halftime lead.

Eljah Little scored late in the third quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run for Hancock to finish off the scoring.