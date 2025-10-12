Skip to Content
Santa Maria man arrested for gun and narcotics charges

SMPD
By
New
today at 1:41 pm
Published 1:53 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police Department officers arrested a 47-year-old gang member for gun and narcotic possession just before 10:00 p.m. Friday.

SMPD officers conducted a traffic stop at Carlotti and Seeward Avenue when they found outstanding warrants for the 47-year-old man's arrest.

SMPD officers then found 16 grams of fentanyl, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded gun in the man's car.

SMPD officers then booked the man into the Santa Barbara North County Jail on multiple weapons and narcotics-related charges.

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

