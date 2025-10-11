UCSB edges #6 UC San Diego in Big West season-opening water polo thriller

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT). - For the second straight weekend UCSB men's water polo was able to deep-six another sixth-ranked opponent.

Brock Zamanian scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter and the #12 Gauchos held on to beat #6 UC San Diego 11-10 in the Big West opener for both teams.

Last weekend UCSB beat San Jose State who was ranked sixth at the time.

Zamanian's 3rd goal of the game gave the Gauchos an 11-9 lead.

The Tritons Bennett Axline tallied his 3rd goal of the afternoon with 1:31 left to make it a one-goal game.

UC San Diego had two more possessions but UCSB goalie Levin Lentin came out of the cage to steal an entry pass and in the final seconds a Gauchos defender was able to block a shot and time expired.

A big crowd on alumni weekend celebrated the win as UCSB improves to 15-10 on the season.

The Gauchos got off to a fast start as they led 4-2 after the first quarter and 7-4 at halftime.

UC San Diego scored the first three goals of the second half and it was back-and-forth the rest of the way.

Santa Ynez High School alum Landon Lassahn scored on a 6-5 advantage with 0.52 seconds left in the third quarter to put UCSB up 9-8 heading into the final eight minutes.

Danilo Dragovic shared team-high honors in goals at 3 with Brock Zamanian.

Gauchos keeper Levi Lentin made 10 saves to go along with 3 saves.

UCSB hosts #19 UC Irvine next Saturday at 12 at Dos Pueblos High School.