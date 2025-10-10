Warm Friday, tracking a low pressure system with rain

Happy Friday, we made it to the end of the work week! Temperatures are expected to increase to warmer conditions today and will be in the 70s and 80s through the central coast.

Tropical storm Priscilla is still leaving remnants in LA county, so it may feel a bit humid for areas like Ventura county.

Winds will be the topic of discussion for today. A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service beginning Friday at 5 p.m. set to expire by 10 a.m. Sunday. With speeds will be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and isolated gusts up to 60 mph. The weekend is looking to be absolutely pleasant, with mild conditions and average temperatures.

By next week, a trough of low pressure will drop down and bring cooler temperatures and rain for the forecast. Rain percentages went up today and the central coast can expect rain next Tuesday and Wednesday.