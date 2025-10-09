Light jacket for your Thursday forecast, warmer by the afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Cali. - The central coast will wake up to a bit of cloud coverage to start Thursday, however, we can expect sunshine by midday and afternoon. Very similar conditions from Wednesday.

Tropical storm Priscilla has weakened and is now a tropical storm. Scattered showers are expected for the southern part of California and Los Angeles county, but will dwindle down to nothing as it reaches the region. The central coast has a very small chance to see precipitation from this system, if anything dry lightning may be seen in the interior Ventura county mountains.

Temperatures today will be in the 60s and 70s for the beaches and valleys and high 70s for the interior areas. You may need that light jacket to start the day, but by the afternoon, it will be warmer and pleasant.

It's Friday eve! And conditions are looking great for the weekend with dry weather and seasonable temperatures.

Winds are expected to develop once again on Friday for the central coast. A wind advisory is currently not in place, however the National Weather Service says it may be issued on Saturday. Winds will be coming from the North Northwest.

Next week, a low pressure system will drop toward the region from Canada and rain chances are increasing every day. Currently rain chances sit between 40%-70% for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County. First Alert Weather Center will be monitoring the system closely.