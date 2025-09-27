Santa Maria teen arrested for weapons violation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police officers arrested a teenager at a traffic stop for a weapons violation just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The 18-year-old had a warrant for her arrest when SMPD officers found a loaded shotgun inside the car before taking her into custody.

The case is being forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution after other males in the car were identified and released at the scene, according to the SMPD.