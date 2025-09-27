Skip to Content
Top Stories

Santa Maria teen arrested for weapons violation

SMPD
By
New
today at 1:37 pm
Published 1:40 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Maria Police officers arrested a teenager at a traffic stop for a weapons violation just after 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The 18-year-old had a warrant for her arrest when SMPD officers found a loaded shotgun inside the car before taking her into custody.

The case is being forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution after other males in the car were identified and released at the scene, according to the SMPD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Caleb is a Digital Content Producer and Weekend Sports Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Caleb, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content