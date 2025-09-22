Loaded handgun taken from Righetti High School student

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Righetti High School student was arrested for having a loaded handgun and marijuana possession on school grounds at 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

A school staff member notified a School Resource Deputy of a male student possibly smoking marijuana in a school bathroom, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The student refused to stop when asked and resisted the SRD, leading to a struggle between the two, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The SRD had minor injuries from the struggle and the student's belongings were searched, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found marijuana vapes and a loaded handgun in the student's backpack before taking him to a local hospital for medical attention, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Once the student received medical clearance, he was booked into the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for firearm possession on school grounds, resisting arrest, and marijuana possession for a person under 18 on school grounds, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Maria Joint Union School District Public Information Officer Kenny Klein thanked the following people in a statement on the incident: