Camarillo man standing trial for 35 felony counts including two murder charges

VENTURA, Calif. - 39-year-old Rotherie Durrell Foster has been ordered by the Ventura County Superior Court to stand trial for 35 felony counts, including the murders of Jose Valasquez and Bill Levy, a violent armed robbery in Fillmore, and several financial crimes.

The court also held Foster to answer on six special circumstances and all special allegations alleged by prosecutors, including murder for financial gain, personal and intentional discharge of a firearm, and murder by poison.

Foster has been accused of murdering Valasquez in 2022, stealing his van and financial information, and later disposing of his body in the Santa Monica Mountains.

He is also accused of murdering Levy in 2022 through intentional fentanyl poisoning. He is additionally accused of stealing Levy's phone, bank card, and credit cards to drain his bank accounts.

Foster is also facing charges regarding an armed robbery in Fillmore, where he is alleged to have robbed La Unica Mini Mart in July 2022. He is accused of holding employees at gunpoint, binding them with duct tape, and robbing thousands of dollars in cash from the store.

Additional charges faced include financial fraud targeting vulnerable and elderly victims.

Foster is scheduled to be arraigned on the information on October 2nd, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. at the Ventura County Superior Court. He is in custody with no bail.