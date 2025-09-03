Ventura Police launches program to save lives during disasters

VENTURA, Calif.—It’s a harsh reality, but one that Emergency Services Manager Mackenzie Douglas says everyone needs to be prepared for.



“I’ve been in Ventura almost three years now. In that time we've had two presidentially declared disasters. Both of them were storm related. Luckily, we got away without loss of life on both of those. But we have manmade things that we have to worry about, too,” said Douglas.



Douglas says the solution is preparing beforehand.



The Ready Your Ventura Neighborhood program guides residents through a step by step planning process that includes mapping their block, identifying neighbors with special skills, and pinpointing key areas such as gas and water shutoffs.



“In the aftermath of, let's say, an earthquake or a windstorm or potentially a fire that interrupts the distribution grid, you'd want to be able to turn off your electricity and your gas to prevent further hazards from occurring—electrical shock, explosion— that sort of thing,” said Douglas.



The guide also encourages people to identify neighbors with key skills, such as health care professionals, electricians, and those who can speak multiple languages.



“We piloted this program… they were able to hold a series of community meetings and identify folks who have medical training, folks have been through the CERT program who know how to shut off utilities, folks who can assist with communication and transportation of, you know, elderly residents who may not be able to provide for their own evacuation,” said Douglas.



Douglas says this new program will help ensure the community knows how to work together.



The Ready Your Neighborhood booklets are available in both English and Spanish.



