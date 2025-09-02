Parts of Central Coast woke up to thunderstorms, heat advisory still in place

Parts of the Central Coast woke up to thunder and lightning and showers, which includes portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura County. A band of moisture is currently traveling from Ventura to San Luis Obispo bringing scattered light showers and lightning, but it is dwindling as it passes. A low pressure system from the southeast brought monsoonal moisture and thunderstorm activity.

The Central Coast sits sandwiched between a high pressure and low pressure system which is where the heat and convection activity is coming from. It's a 20% chance of scattered thunderstorms through Wednesday for areas in Ventura county and mountains. Due to unstable moisture from the south to north, temperatures will be tricky Tuesday. Expect another day of hot conditions, however, some areas may drop a couple degrees than stated.

Because of the activity, winds have a chance of drastically increasing and gusty winds could follow the scatted thunderstorms. If so, be prepared for gusts to get up to 45-50 mph.

In terms of heat, a heat advisory remains in place for the valleys and interior mountains of the Central coast until 6 p.m. Temperatures could get up to 90-103 degrees. Be sure to continue to check on loves ones and pets.