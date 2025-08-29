Skip to Content
Labor day weekend forecast will be toasty

Published 5:56 am

It's going to be a real hot and toast weekend ahead, just in time for Labor Day. The central coast is temperatures to rise on Saturday lasting through Wednesday. 

Today, expect lingering clouds from the remnants of tropical storm Juliette. It was clear out as we head further into our day. 

temperatures are slightly above average for this time of year rising back into the triple digits and valley areas rising to the 90s. Winds are expected to shift to North East making it more on the dry and warm side.

a ridge of high pressure is building in which will aid in the warm and bright conditions. 

if you haven't yet, make those Labor Day plans and head to the beach! It will be perfect outside but be sure to stay hydrated and use heat safety. 

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

