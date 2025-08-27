Dos Pueblos dominates newcomer Santa Ynez in flag football

GOLETA, Calif.- Kacey Hurley tossed five touchdown passes as Dos Pueblos cruised to a 56-6 victory over Santa Ynez in a non-league game.

It was the first game for Santa Ynez in their inaugural season.

The Pirates were tied 6-6 after one quarter until DP started to pull away.

Zenia Potter sacked the quarterback in the end zone for a safety to put DP up 8-6.

Ruby Streatfield intercepted a pass which set her up for a short touchdown catch. The Chargers added a two-point conversion to lead 16-6.

Late in the first half DP stopped the Pirates on a fourth down and the Chargers took advantage of the short field.

Taylor Grant caught one of her two touchdown passes in the game and DP led 23-6 at half.

Esme Maskurwicz caught two touchdown passes in the second half as the Chargers improve to 9-1 on the year,

Kindah Ahmad-Reda had a pick-six for DP's first touchdown