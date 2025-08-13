Original Casa de la Raza organization’s legal and financial challenges near final resolution

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Casa de la Raza translates to “Home of the People,” and it’s been a refuge for community members for more than 50 years.



Lisa Valencia, Casa de la Raza Inc Board President

“in the past there have been legal health, there's mental health, mental wellness, exercise, Zumba. You know, there's so many things that happen from there."



The original La Casa de la Raza Inc has been in a legal battle for 4 years after going into involuntary bankruptcy.



In the meantime, the historic building at 601 Montecito Street has been occupied by Jacqui Inda of the Restorative Justice Education Project.



“The building —when we received it about five years ago—was about 45% of it completely condemned. And we went in and rehabbed room by room as a promise to the people who needed it and the community to keep the doors open,” said Inda.



Despite her efforts, the building was red tagged a few months ago, but it has since reopened.



With the original La Casa de la Raza Inc planning a return, it remains to be seen what happens to Jacqui Inda’s role.



“ There are a lot of different legal things going on in there have been for at least five years and at least 15 years before that between different parties. Where I stand and where I have stood for the last five years is holding the space open. And we are the third link here,” said Inda.



The building itself is up for sale and valued at more than $4 million dollars.



Inda says her biggest fear is that a developer will buy it and change its original mission.



“It makes my stomach turn because my kids grew up here because this is home to so many people,” said Inda.



Casa de la Raza Inc Board President Lisa Valencia says her organization is exploring partnerships with the hope of reviving the community hub.



“When the building is sold, so many issues and challenges in the past will have been resolved. So we are looking forward to that and a clear path forward with the community as part of the community, serving the community. So yeah, it just it brings hope,” said Valencia.

