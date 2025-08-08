Jury begins deliberating in Stearns Wharf murder case

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Wednesday marked day 9 of the trial of Jiram Tenorio Ramón, who is accused of shooting and killing Robert Gutierrez, a bystander from Camarillo, during a gang dispute at Stearns Wharf in December 2022.

Ramón's attorney, George Steele, says his client fired in self-defense.

On Wednesday the prosecution and defense stated their closing arguments.

Prosecutor Tate McCallister spent the morning recapping all the details of the killing, telling the jury that they must consider all evidence in the case.

“You have to look at the gang evidence, you have to look at the text evidence. You have to look at the rap. You have to look at his actions and the statements in the days and weeks following the murder,” said McCallister.

McCallister says Jiram was quote “preparing for this opportunity.”

“If he was not down there looking for trouble why did he have a loaded 9 millimeter unserialized ghost gun on him? And why was he showing it to everybody that night?” questioned McCallister.

He said that the murder was not a case of self defense, explaining that the right to self defense stops when the threat stops.

But Public Defender George Steele says the fact that the Ventura gang members were the first to fire multiple gunshots is evidence enough that this is a case of self defense.

George Steele, Public Defender “And after four rounds I think it’s proportionate to return 1. That's the law. Those are the facts that support the law.”

Steele says it’s important to narrow in on what happened during the shooting.

“All the other things that were basically designed to inflame your emotions and this one to make you think anything other than what was going on on that wharf was right or wrong,” said Steele.

Steele says the jury has a responsibility to determine whether 4 bullets with one whizzing right by your ear gives you a right to self defense.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday afternoon.

A friend of Gutierrez says he anticipates a verdict will be reached next week.